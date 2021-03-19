Post winter care for your lawn

Check areas along walks, drives and the street for deicing salt damage. Even if you don’t apply deicing salts, passing cars can spray it onto your lawn. Your car also brings home salt as it travels along salted roadways, depositing salty snow onto the drive.

Make sure these areas receive sufficient water this spring. Regular spring showers often do the job. Thoroughly water these areas during dry springtime weather to help wash the salt past the grass roots into the soil below. Consider shoveling first and using plant-friendly deicing salts in the future. This will reduce the need for deicing salts and reduce the time and money spent repairing salt-damaged plants.

Use this time to sharpen your mower blades. Using sharp blades to cut the grass results in a healthier and better-looking lawn. The clean cut made by a sharp blade closes quickly, reducing the risk of disease problems. Sharp blades also save time as you can cut the grass more efficiently. And speaking of savings, your mower will consume 22% less fuel and the lawn will use up to 30% less water when using sharp blades.

Soon it will be time to mow the lawn. Mow high and often, leaving grass clippings on the lawn to add organic matter, moisture and nutrients to the soil. Always sweep clippings off walks and the drive to keep this valuable organic matter out of waterways.

Take care of winter damage now before the even busier garden season begins. Investing time now helps improve your lawn’s health and beauty, allowing you more time to enjoy the summer.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including "Small Space Gardening." She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally syndicated "Melinda’s Garden Moment" TV and radio program. Myers is also a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. Her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0