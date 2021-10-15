Nebraska Extension offers free composting demo

Nebraska Extension will present a free composting demonstration Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10–11 a.m. at Pioneers Park Nature Center’s backyard composting demonstration area, across the street from the Nature Center (look for the Extension banner).

Backyard composting of landscape waste, including tree leaves and grass clippings, along with kitchen scraps such as coffee grounds and eggshells can significantly reduce home waste. Compost can be used in the garden to improve the soil and fertilize plants.

At the demonstration, Extension master gardeners will teach how to construct a compost pile and how to achieve a proper carbon:nitrogen ratio, or “green” materials vs. “brown” materials. They will also discuss basic troubleshooting if your compost pile is not breaking down as it should.

Two participants will win either a composting thermometer or a composting bin.

