The Lincoln Rose Society will host its fall show Saturday, Sept. 9, from 1-4 p.m. at Auld Pavilion, 3140 Sumner St.

Rose growers will compete for the Queen trophy, which is the top award for the show awarded by judges from Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas.

There will be arrangement and photography sections, and large and mini roses to be judged.

This free rose show will be open to the public for viewing and an opportunity to learn more about growing the roses on display. American Rose Society-qualified rosarians will answer questions about growing roses.

If you would like to enter your roses in the show, bring them anytime from 8-10 a.m. For more information about entering the show or about the show, contact Patty Haddow at 402-489-1364.