Lincoln Rose Society to host district show Sept. 24

Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23-25, the Lincoln Rose Society will host the Central District Rose Show and Conference, which brings growers from four surrounding states – Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

The free rose show will be open to the public for viewing and an opportunity to learn more about growing the roses on display from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Country Inn and Suites, North, 5353 N. 27 St. ARS-qualified rosarians will answer questions about growing roses.

These rose growers compete for the Queen trophy – the top award for the show – as determined by judges from Colorado, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Diane Sommers, president of the American Rose Society (ARS), will be one of the judges.

There will be arrangement and photography sections, and large and mini roses to be judged.

For more information about entering the show or about the conference, contact Patty Haddow at haddowpe@msn.com or 402-730-8569.