Lincoln Iris Society's annual sale is today

Peak iris bloom time in the Lincoln area is in May, but the time to dig, divide and plant irises is in July and August, giving them 6-10 weeks before the first frost to settle and develop new roots.
Plant iris rhizomes (tuber-like structures with roots coming off the bottom and a fan of leaves rising from one end) in well-drained soil just covering the top of the rhizome by no more than half an inch. If planted too deeply, the iris may not bloom.
Bearded irises need at least six hours of sunshine a day to bloom well. After selecting the planting site, it is helpful to work compost or aged manure into the soil. This is best mixed into the soil at a depth that the feeder roots can grow down into. Do not use fresh manure or poorly composted material, especially on top of the soil near the rhizomes, increasing chances for rot. Plant 18-24 inches from other varieties or perennials, giving them room to grow into a clump. For an instant clump next spring, plant a group of three rhizomes of the same variety in a triangle, six to 10 inches apart.
An easy way to plant an iris is to make a small mound of soil within the planting hole, place the rhizome on top of the mound, and spread the roots down and out on either side of the mound. Fill soil around both sides of the mound and very lightly over the top of the rhizome. Water well. If it does not rain, water again in three to five days and weekly after that if it remains dry.
Once established, bearded irises are able to withstand long dry spells. They need the most water during the spring growing season, and that is usually accomplished by normal rainfall.
Do not mulch bearded irises during the growing season. Most mulches keep the soil too wet and inhibit air movement around the rhizomes at the soil surface, resulting in rot. A covering of pine needles or other light, airy material during the first winter helps prevent heaving during freeze/thaw cycles. After the first winter, this covering is not needed.
Bearded irises are available in a rainbow of colors including whites, yellows, pinks, dark reds, oranges, purples and near black. They come in many sizes and heights as well, so there are bearded irises for every sunny place in your garden.
Iris sale at St. Andrews Lutheran Church
Interested in acquiring bearded irises for your garden? A great place to find a wide selection is the public sale and auction sponsored by the Lincoln Iris Society today, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an auction of newer varieties at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1015 Lancaster Lane (four blocks east of 70th and Vine streets, north onto East Avon, then the church is on the left).
All irises for sale are hardy in the Lincoln area. Iris growing information will be available. For more information, contact Gary White at 402-890-3689.