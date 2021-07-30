Lincoln Iris Society's annual sale is today

Peak iris bloom time in the Lincoln area is in May, but the time to dig, divide and plant irises is in July and August, giving them 6-10 weeks before the first frost to settle and develop new roots.

Plant iris rhizomes (tuber-like structures with roots coming off the bottom and a fan of leaves rising from one end) in well-drained soil just covering the top of the rhizome by no more than half an inch. If planted too deeply, the iris may not bloom.

Bearded irises need at least six hours of sunshine a day to bloom well. After selecting the planting site, it is helpful to work compost or aged manure into the soil. This is best mixed into the soil at a depth that the feeder roots can grow down into. Do not use fresh manure or poorly composted material, especially on top of the soil near the rhizomes, increasing chances for rot. Plant 18-24 inches from other varieties or perennials, giving them room to grow into a clump. For an instant clump next spring, plant a group of three rhizomes of the same variety in a triangle, six to 10 inches apart.