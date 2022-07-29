Lincoln Iris Society's annual iris sale today

Are you interested in acquiring bearded irises for your garden? A wide selection is available today, July 30, at the Lincoln Iris Society's public sale and auction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an auction of newer varieties at 11 a.m., at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1015 Lancaster Lane.

All of the irises for sale are hardy in the Lincoln area, and iris growing information will be available for you.

Irises are known as “flowers of the rainbow” and are in a rainbow of colors including whites, yellows, pinks, dark reds, oranges, purples and near black. They come in many sizes and heights as well, so there are bearded irises for every sunny place in your garden.

Peak iris bloom time in the Lincoln area is in May, but the time to dig, divide and plant irises is during July and August, giving them 6-10 weeks to settle and develop new roots before the first frosts. Plant iris rhizomes (tuber-like structures with roots coming off the bottom and a fan of leaves rising from one end) in well-drained soil, with soil just covering the top of the rhizome by no more than half an inch.

Bearded irises need at least six hours of sunshine a day to bloom well. Once the planting site has been selected, it is helpful to work compost or aged manure into the soil. This is best mixed into the soil at a depth the feeder roots can grow down into. Do not use fresh manure or poorly composted material, especially on top of the soil near the rhizomes, increasing chances for rot.

Plant irises 18-24 inches from other varieties or perennials, giving them room to grow into a clump. For an instant clump next spring, plant a group of three rhizomes of the same variety, 6-10 inches apart.

An easy way to plant an iris is to make a small mound of soil within the planting hole, place the rhizome on top of the mound, and spread the roots down and out on either side of the mound. Fill soil around both sides of the mound and very lightly over the top of the rhizome. Water well. If it does not rain, water again in 3-5 days and weekly after that if it remains dry.

Once established, bearded irises can withstand long dry spells. They need the most water during the spring growing season, and that is usually accomplished by normal rainfall.

Do not mulch bearded irises during the growing season. Most mulches tend to keep the soil too wet and inhibit air movement around the rhizomes at the soil surface, resulting in rot. A covering of pine needles or other light, airy material during the first winter helps prevent heaving during freeze/thaw cycles. After the first winter, this covering is not needed.

If your irises are not blooming well, the cause may be due to:

1) Rhizomes planted too deeply. Top of the rhizome should be at the soil surface.

2) Too much shade. At least half a day of sun is needed.

3) Overcrowding. Dividing and resetting rhizomes every three to four years may be beneficial.

4) Water drainage problems. Bearded irises need well-drained soil or raised beds for best performance.

For more information, contact Gary White at 402-890-3689.