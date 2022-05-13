Lincoln Iris Society’s annual spring show today

The Lincoln Iris Society's free spring show will take place from 2-5 p.m. today, May 14, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1015 Lancaster Lane. That’s four blocks east of 70th and Vine streets, then north onto East Avon to the church.

There will be entries from all types of irises currently in bloom around Lincoln this weekend. The show is juried by judges from the American Iris Society. Visitors may vote for favorites, and at the end of the show, bloom stalks may be purchased. Lincoln Iris Society members will be available to answer questions about irises, the show, activities of the local club and the American Iris Society.

Irises are one of the most diverse groups of plants in gardens around the world. The most common irises grown in the Lincoln area are bearded irises, of which there are seven classes, ranging from dwarf irises only 8 inches or so in height to tall bearded irises, some of which may reach 40 inches or more.

In addition, you may see beardless irises at the show. Beardless irises comprise another six classes of irises, ranging in height from only 2 inches to over 5 feet. The most popular beardless irises are Siberian irises, which grow well in the Lincoln area.

The color range of irises ranges from pure white to darkest blacks and nearly every color in between. Iris breeders have produced an amazing array of colors, patterns, sizes and forms in modern irises.

Some of the irises seen at the show may also be available at the annual iris sale on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., also at St. Andrews Lutheran Church. The Lincoln Iris Society is an affiliate of the American Iris Society. For more information concerning the iris show or about entering irises in the show, contact Gary White at 402-890-3689.

