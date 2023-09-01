The Garden Club of Lincoln will begin its 2023-24 season at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, 27th and Capital Parkway, at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Zachary Halley, public gardens volunteer coordinator with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, will lead the meeting.

This is a public opportunity to see Steve Nosal and Alice Reed’s final project, Beatles-inspired “Magical Mystery Tour,” after nearly four decades of beautifying the city of Lincoln.

Direct any questions to Penny Cariotto, pscariotto@hotmail.com.