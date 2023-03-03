Gary Bell, a life-long gardener and Lincolnite, will give a presentation on starting an urban pocket prairie at 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Lincoln Garden Club meeting in Robin Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St.

The March meeting has been moved from the second Monday to the first due to spring break for Lincoln Public Schools.

Bell started his backyard prairie about four years ago, growing his own transplants from seed packets and collected seeds. The prairie planting has grown to about a quarter acre mix of wildflowers, grasses and sedges laced with hundreds of yards of paths.

He will recount the whole process of starting seeds, growing transplants and planning the prairie. The prairie has matured enough to become home to a variety of native insects, especially pollinator insects. The ecology of the prairie and its insects will be part of the presentation.

Lincoln Garden Club meetings are free and open to the public.