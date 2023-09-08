Aldersgate Gardens, located at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 84th and South streets, will host its annual garden party Sunday, Sept. 17 from 3-6 p.m.

The event will include free ice cream and live music. Try the new 7-foot hill slide and let your children run free in the playground, but first have them try out several fun activities.

Be sure to take home a free perennial supplied by Midwest Natives Nursery.

For adults, representatives from multiple organizations will have information and answer questions about recycling, gardening and landscaping.

Tired of mowing and watering your lawn? Aldersgate Gardens is developing a dozen plots demonstrating alternatives to the traditional lawn that do well in this area.

Be sure to spend time walking the paths and enjoying 1.9 acres of an intensively landscaped neighborhood park with many native plantings.

This is the eighth year of a long-term effort to transform 1.9 acres of green space from primarily turf grass to a naturalized environment. Aldersgate has reduced its lawn by 75% and in its place has planted 122 trees, nearly 800 shrubs and about 2,000 perennials and grass plants. Plantings include many different varieties of plants chosen for drought tolerance or being native to this region.

For more information, visit the Aldersgate Gardens website at http://aldersgatelinc.org/aldersgate-gardens/.