The public is invited to a free Garden Club meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Robin Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St.

“Give Yourself a Head Start: Try Adding a Raised Bed in Your Landscape” will be presented by Terri James, an Extension educator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She will answer questions about raised beds, plantings, care and more.

James was the landscape manager/designer for the Nebraska State Fair when it took place in Lincoln. She coordinates Master Gardeners across the state and develops content for the Backyard Farmer Nebraska Public Media program.

If you have questions, contact Penny Cariotto at pscariotto@hotmail.com.