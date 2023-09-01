The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) recently introduced a memorial and tribute planting program for those who wish to honor or memorialize a loved one with a lasting legacy by planting a tree or garden in their name.

From a tree seedling to a street tree to a pollinator or a school garden, NSA offers a variety of different planting options to consider. All of the trees and gardens installed using these honorary funds will be planted in a Nebraska city, town or neighborhood in need of greening.