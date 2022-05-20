Arapahoe Community Garden seeks donations for shed

The Arapahoe Community Garden, located at 14th and Arapahoe streets in the Indian Village neighborhood, is participating in Give to Lincoln Day to fund improvements. A specific need is for a large, wooden storage shed to supplement the small plastic one that is bursting with tools and supplies.

The garden was started in 2013 as a partnership between Southview Baptist Church and the Indian Village Neighborhood Association. There are over 20 rentable garden plots, as well as pollinator gardens and seating areas so people can enjoy the outdoor setting.

“Our community garden continues to grow in popularity,” said Joanna Menter, who coordinates the garden with her husband Tim. “We have several upgrades we want to make in order to accommodate that growth, and a larger storage shed is a definite need.”

Holly Gaebel lives in the neighborhood and has been gardening at Arapahoe for three years.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to have when you don’t have enough space for a garden at home,” Gaebel said. “It’s also a fun place for my kids.”

Donations to the Arapahoe Community Garden can be made now through May 26 at givetolincoln.com, using the search phrase Arapahoe.

