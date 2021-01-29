Laura Cook receives February Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Laura Cook of Lincoln winner of the February Heart of 4-H Award recognizing outstanding volunteer service.

Laura has volunteered for 4-H in a wide variety of ways since 2014:

• Parent volunteer and current leader of the Go Go Goat Getters 4-H club, which gives non-farm youth the opportunity to help raise and show a dairy goat.

• Parent volunteer for the Pick-a-Pig 4-H club, which gives non-farm youth the opportunity to help raise and show a pig.

• Helps 4-H at the Lancaster County Super Fair with setting up static exhibit displays, during the Dairy Goat and Swine shows, as well as staffing shifts at 4-H Council’s food stand.

• Assists with 4-H Clover College’s Giddy Goats workshop.

• Helps the Go Go Goat Getters club provide a booth at Kiwanis Karnival.