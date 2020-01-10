Launch Leadership names Hawthorne executive director

Randy Hawthorne became executive director of Launch Leadership on Jan. 1.

“We are so excited to have Randy at the helm of our organization,” said Keith Wysocki, Launch board president. “Randy is an experienced nonprofit executive, and I am confident he will help Launch reach new heights. He is also a long-time volunteer for Launch, and his familiarity with our staff and students will be a tremendous asset.”

Said Hawthorne: “Having been a volunteer working with youth through Launch for more than 20 years, I have seen this organization evolve and grow. It was an opportunity I just had to explore. I’m ready to lead Launch boldly into the future.”

Hawthorne brings to Launch decades of experience in the nonprofit industry through several volunteer opportunities and professional positions.

Most recently, he served as executive director of The Foundry, a co-working center and coffee shop that gives all proceeds back to the community. Hawthorne will maintain strategic and marketing oversight for that organization, and will hold the executive editor position for Nonprofit Hub.