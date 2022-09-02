Last call to submit Lincoln memories for book

Lincoln author Mary Jane Nielsen-Ringsmuth, author of five books and collaborator on two others, is seeking additional memories of life in Lincoln by Sept. 30 for her new book "YesterYear ... Once More."

She is collaborating with her sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Russ Vogel, and her husband, Peter Ringsmuth, to produce the book, which is due to be published in December.

"Things are going so well with the book," Nielsen-Ringsmuth said. "The stories are once again priceless, and we have fantastic memorabilia and photos. People are still writing to me and asking if they can send in memories, so I take that as a signal that more would like to contribute."

Anyone wishing to submit Lincoln memories and/or memorabilia for the book may email them to the author at mjringsmuth@gmail.com or mail them to: Mary Jane Nielsen-Ringsmuth, 7601 San Mateo Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516.