‘Last Blast’ with the Plymouth Brass Dec. 31

The old year is almost gone, and it’s time again for a New Year’s Eve tradition: Abendmusik at First-Plymouth will present “Last Blast” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., and online at abendmusik.org.

The Plymouth Brass will join Dr. Nathaniel Gumbs, one of America’s most celebrated young organists, to pull out all the stops for Abendmusik’s final concert of 2022. The event is offered free of charge.

Guest organist Gumbs, who has dazzled audiences across the country, currently serves as director of chapel music at Yale University. Gumbs earned his degrees from Shenandoah Conservatory, Yale University and the Eastman School of Music. He has recently performed to capacity audiences at Los Angeles’ Disney Concert Hall and has been a featured artist with the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers.

A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA).

“The mission of the LMTA is to provide quality music instruction, continuing education and mutual support among members and their students, and community outreach for the promotion of the arts,” said Jo Riecker-Karl, volunteer chair of LMTA’s Music Outreach Program. “Through the Lincoln Music Teachers Association, the unique program provides low-cost lessons with an LMTA teacher, instruments and their upkeep, necessary equipment, printed music and community performance opportunities for up to 50 area limited-resource children to study the instrument of their choice.”

Questions? Contact Fred Schneider at First-Plymouth, 402-476-9933 or info@abendmusik.org.