Larson of LPS says school is safest place for students

As schools across the country including colleges struggle with COVID-19 cases, there is a local case study in a large school district with no infection cases on its watch.

Dr. Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction at Lincoln Public Schools, laid out that case to the Executive Club on Monday, Sept. 14 at its weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Nebraska Club.

“There have been zero cases of the spread of the virus through contact tracing back to the schools,” said Larson, who is in his 33rd year with the school district and third year in his current position. “The safest place to be for students is in school.”

Even though there have been 21 cases of the virus in the school system, Larson said all of those cases were caused from contacts outside the schools. He said they used contact tracing to reflect that the students, teachers and staff members that tested positive were exposed outside school premises.

The LPS website publishes a weekly dashboard, updated on Thursday afternoons, that reflects cases and the contact tracing.