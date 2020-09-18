Larson of LPS says school is safest place for students

As schools across the country including colleges struggle with COVID-19 cases, there is a local case study in a large school district with no infection cases on its watch.
Dr. Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction at Lincoln Public Schools, laid out that case to the Executive Club on Monday, Sept. 14 at its weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Nebraska Club.
“There have been zero cases of the spread of the virus through contact tracing back to the schools,” said Larson, who is in his 33rd year with the school district and third year in his current position. “The safest place to be for students is in school.”
Even though there have been 21 cases of the virus in the school system, Larson said all of those cases were caused from contacts outside the schools. He said they used contact tracing to reflect that the students, teachers and staff members that tested positive were exposed outside school premises.
The LPS website publishes a weekly dashboard, updated on Thursday afternoons, that reflects cases and the contact tracing.
Larson said the district has designed a four-key approach to virus safety that aligns with the Lancaster County Health Department’s guidelines, which include self-screening, face coverings, hand hygiene and physical distancing.
“We continue to make adjustments to our plans to make students safe in our schools, including measuring the risks involved with masks-off situations like lunch with added dividers,” said Larson, a Lincoln native. “Our remote numbers are very fluid, and parents are figuring out nobody’s getting sick in school. It’s the safe place to be, and besides that, it becomes a huge social service since having students back in school gives them social-emotional support.”
And, another local issue that has not become an issue, is the issue of masks.
“In-person learning is going incredibly well as we collaborate with the Lancaster County Health Department,” Larson said. “There is not a problem with young people wearing masks. It simply is not a problem.”
But, in the second-largest school district in the state with over 42,000 students, there are going to be some challenging situations.
“Substitute teachers are a challenge. I’m not going to sugar-coat it,” Larson offered. “Subs are always a challenge, but it is a little more challenging in these times.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.
