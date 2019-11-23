The Oct. 23 Best Ball Fun Day at Pioneers Park yielded some low scores, and while the day started cool, it warmed up nicely and provided great weather for the field of 122 golfers.
Three flights of four-man teams with 11 in A and C and nine in B found the course in good condition and the greens fast, especially on the tricky downhill putts. As would be expected, this format put a premium on higher handicap players utilizing the strokes they received, especially on the more difficult holes.
Pin prizes were awarded to Ed Svensen on hole No. 9 for closest to the pin in two, and to Tom VanDevelder on hole No. 18 for the longest putt. The final Fun Day was supposed to be a mixer event at Holmes, but cold temperatures canceled that.
The LSMGL thanks Editor Mark Schwaninger and Neighborhood Extra for publishing the league’s results and pictures through the season.
Winners:
Flight A-First place, score 114-Jerry Elfring, Tom Johnson, Tim Ryder and Rick Shaneyfelt; second place, score 115-Tom Martin, Gary Unrein, Mike Dosskey and Gary Wells; third place, score 115-Pat Swift, JJ Johnson, Robert James and Dan Stahr.
Flight B-First place, score 109-Mark Pankoke, Detlef Gartzke, Jay Sveen and Bob Monson; second place, score 110-Tom McBride, Dennis Lewis, Kevin Barker and Mark Jeter; third place, score 112-Jim Martin, Jim Tieso, Greg Meyerle and Jay Nisely.
Flight C-First place, score 111- Stan Kuta, Don Davies, Carl McReynolds and Lyle Vannier; second place, score 112-Jack Morris, Jim Augustyn, Marv McMichael and Cody Stollar; third place, score 112-Dave Dunning, Carl Bouges, Eduardo Fuenzalida and Terry Olton.