Landmark bridge inspires new Clinton Neighborhood logo

The bridge concept grew out of preliminary designs developed by students at Northeast High School in fall 2019, as part of a class project to design a new CNO logo. Durham, who has designed logos for other organizations and businesses, refined the bridge motif into the new logo that was adopted by the CNO board this year.

It marks the retirement of the old CNO logo, which depicted the former Northeast branch library building that stood at 27th and Orchard streets for many decades. When Lincoln City Libraries closed the branch in 1982, the CNO board was instrumental in saving it from demolition. It was moved north a few blocks to 27th and Fair streets and now is part of Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

Durham moved into the neighborhood in November 2019 and bikes to work on the downtown campus using the bridge every day. “I’m so happy to be able to contribute to the neighborhood in this way,” she said.

Window clings sporting the new logo with the words “I Support the Clinton Neighborhood Organization” are now available. All CNO members will receive a cling to put in their home or business window when they pay their 2020 dues.

The new logo also will be used atop the neighborhood newsletter and on CNO stationery, banners, signs and other items to promote pride and neighborhood identity.

