Lancaster County Extension Board members appointed
Lancaster County Extension Board members appointed

Lancaster County Extension Board for 2020

Extension board members for 2020 are (back row, from left) Jim Ballard; Jim Pinkerton, vice president; Dena Noe, secretary/treasurer; Patricia Heather; Angelina Stovall-Amos; Karen Wobig, Extension unit leader; Jenny DeBuhr, Extension administrative services officer; (front row, from left) Jodi Freeman, 4-H Council ex-officio member; Chris Scow, president; Meghan Sittler; and Bob Huttes. Not pictured: Trudy Pedley.

Jim Ballard and Meghan Sittler were recently appointed for their first terms, and Dena Noe was re-appointed to serve her second term on the Lancaster County Extension Board, which serves as an advocate for Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County.

Extension Board members are appointed by the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. The Extension Board provides guidance to Extension staff in establishing and accomplishing Extension education program goals and objectives. Annually, it assists in developing an operating budget and local educational priorities. The board typically meets monthly, usually on the second Friday at 8 a.m.

