Lancaster County Engineering Department receives September Heart of 4-H Award

The Lancaster County Engineering Department (LCED) began presenting workshops for 4-H Clover College in 2016, teaching three workshops each year (except 2020): Real World GPS & GIS, Big Power Machines and Bridges & Roads. Engineering staff also provides the traffic control for the area during the four days of Clover College. At this year’s Clover College, County Engineer Facility Manager Ed Lahmann saved the rocket launches by rigging a rocket launch controller when existing equipment developed problems.

“We enjoy teaching children about STEM careers that directly impact their local communities, and it is rewarding to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists," special projects engineer Karen Wilson said. "It is exciting to educate and encourage the young kids enrolled at Clover College to experiment and learn new things, all while having fun. As an example, it is really fun to see the kids use their imagination and skills to build a bridge out of straws and tape. This gives us a chance to give back.”