LAG hosts mini art show at new gallery

Lincoln Artists’ Guild experienced a rocky start due to the COVID-19 pandemic when it opened its new gallery last November in University Place at 2634 N. 48th St., according to LAG member Carmen Stineman.
But the 100-year-old nonprofit is moving forward in a space one-half block north of the LUX Center for the Arts.
"We are hoping to become a fixture of the University Place cultural center for the northern part of Lincoln," Stineman said.
"The month of February, we are hosting a mini show with the theme 'Beach, Sunshine and Get Out of the Winter Blahs,'" Stineman said. Artwork in the exhibit is displayed in a 12- by 12-inch format with no framing.
Winners of the show's categories are:
• FOLLOWED THE THEME – “A Walk on the Beach” by Janet Fraley;
• QUALITY OF PRESENTATION – “A Walk on the Beach” by Janet Fraley;
• CREATIVITY AND ORIGINALITY – “At the Beach” by Carmen Stineman;
• BEST ABSTRACT – “Delight” by Lynette Fast;
• COMICAL – “PFSG” by Kirk Kuenzi;
• WARMEST COLORS – “Urban Garden-Italy” by Jan Blank;
• BRIGHTEST AND/OR MOST COLORFUL – “Toes in the Sand” by Carmen Stineman;
• MOST WANT TO BE THERE – “Florida Sunrise” by Don Duitsman.
The show is on display now though Feb. 27, and visitors are encouraged to visit the gallery and vote for their favorite as a People's Choice Award will be presented when the show closes.
LAG's annual Spring Show will be in April at the gallery.
Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LAG hosted a Christmas Boutique at the gallery in December, and plans are now moving forward for shows, meetings and rental gallery space, Stineman said.
The feature gallery is available for rent to members and nonmembers to display their own private works of art. Aspiring artists are encouraged to become a LAG member. For membership and other gallery information, see lincolnartistsguild.org.