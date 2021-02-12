LAG hosts mini art show at new gallery

• BRIGHTEST AND/OR MOST COLORFUL – “Toes in the Sand” by Carmen Stineman;

• MOST WANT TO BE THERE – “Florida Sunrise” by Don Duitsman.

The show is on display now though Feb. 27, and visitors are encouraged to visit the gallery and vote for their favorite as a People's Choice Award will be presented when the show closes.

LAG's annual Spring Show will be in April at the gallery.

Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LAG hosted a Christmas Boutique at the gallery in December, and plans are now moving forward for shows, meetings and rental gallery space, Stineman said.

The feature gallery is available for rent to members and nonmembers to display their own private works of art. Aspiring artists are encouraged to become a LAG member. For membership and other gallery information, see lincolnartistsguild.org.

