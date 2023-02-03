The Lincoln Arts Council (LAC) has announced the recipients of its 2023 upstArt Grants program.

Since expanding the program, upstArt Grants are awarded to arts organizations that provide programming to under-resourced populations, as well as non-arts focused social service organizations that seek to incorporate the arts into their assistive services.

“We want to bring arts opportunities to those who can benefit most from that access,” said Troy Gagner, executive director of the Lincoln Arts Council. “The changes to our grants program to prioritize serving Lincoln’s under-resourced groups and expand grants awards to $2,500 lets us do that. Additional funding allows organizations to do more, and our program’s refocus and expansion better addresses the needs of the community.”

Expanding the upstArt Grants program prioritizes funding for projects that align with the goal of LAC’s upstArt program, which is to offer the arts therapeutically to the populations that need it most. Funding for the grants program is made possible by the Ken Good Beautification Fund in honor of Good’s lifelong vision for a future filled with beauty.

A total of 18 grants ($40,000) were awarded to the following organizations and projects that seek to use the arts to better the lives of those in need:

2023 upstArt grant recipients

Arc of Lincoln, for bringing monthly art and social experiences to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as their parents, siblings and caregivers through Arc’s Come Together and Friendly Faces programs.

Art Bus LNK, in collaboration with Vital Services, for providing educational art opportunities through free, accessible community programming through its mobile art studio.

Asian Community & Cultural Center, for its digital storytelling program, Untold Migrant Stories, an opportunity for immigrant and refugee youth in Lincoln to document and share their lived experiences with the public.

Capital Jazz Society, for providing area jazz musicians and all-age ensembles with a regular venue to showcase their talents with the community and promote student and professional musician mentorships.

Civic Nebraska, in partnership with Lux Center for the Arts, to strengthen social bonds of the University Place Neighborhood by creating community-led art installations in the area.

Eastmont Foundation, for engaging two generations to learn from one another and using the visual arts to convey a message of how art “bridges the gap” between generations.

ECHO Collective, for its creative circles program and art courses that provide accessible arts opportunities in quilting, bead weaving and textile weaving for refugee and immigrant women.

F Street Church, to bring arts activities, supplies and instruction to residents of Center Pointe Residential Rehab through the church’s art outing initiative.

Flatwater Shakespeare Company, to provide families in the community with opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and free Shakespearian theater performances though the company’s Flatwater Free Shakespeare program in Lincoln’s parks.

Lincoln Calling, for bringing recognition to underrepresented communities and promoting a celebration of music with live performative showcases and music at its 2023 fall festival.

Lincoln Literacy, for bringing arts-enriched English language activities to youth of immigrant and refugee families while providing English language instruction to their parents through the organization’s FLAIR program.

Lincoln Music Teachers Association for its Music Outreach program, which provides low-cost music lessons, instruments and their upkeep, sheet music and community performance opportunities for up to 50 area limited-resource children.

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra, for providing transportation support for immigrant and refugee students and their families to attend the orchestra’s Family Concerts series.

Lux Center for the Arts, for providing elementary school-aged students from Title 1 schools in the neighborhood around the center with a free opportunity to explore visual art using Montessori-inspired learning activities as part of its Open Art Saturdays program.

Midwest African Museum of Art, for promoting African culture in schools and community centers throughout Lincoln with culture-focused classes on African Drums, dance, music and storytelling.

Mourning Hope, in partnership with the Lux Center for the Arts, for offering community-based Art from Our Heart programs to connect Lincoln’s bereaved youth at the Mourning Hope Grief Center with local artists.

Nebraska Brass, for bringing educational outreach workshops and performances to youth through visits to Lincoln elementary schools and public concerts open to the community.

Yankee Hill Bells, in a partnership with Southwood Lutheran Church, for bringing residents of Yankee Hill Village Assisted Living the opportunity to come together and share in community, singing and ringing chimes.

For more information about the Lincoln Arts Council or LAC upstArt Grants program, visit https://artscene.org/what_we_do/upstart/upstart-grants.html, or contact Alesha Mickey, grants manager, at 402-641-8944 or alesha@artscene.org.