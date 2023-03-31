Lincoln Animal Ambassadors received support for its Pet Food Bank this past winter from Home Real Estate and Williamsburg Hy-Vee.

Each year, Home Real Estate realtors donate to the Home Real Estate HOME Helps Fund. After an application process and meeting certain criteria, LAA received a $500 grant to purchase dog and cat food and cat litter to supplement the community donations to LAA’s Pet Food Bank.

On Feb. 25, the Williamsburg Hy-Vee hosted a “Stuff the Truck” Pet Food Drive to help LAA restock its income-based Pet Food Bank. At the event, LAA collected 600 pounds of dry pet food, over 1,000 cans of pet food, 40 pounds of pet treats, 170 pounds of cat litter and $150 in cash.

LAA distributes 2,000-3,000 pounds of food each month to pets and their people. According to Mary Douglas, LAA president, the support of Home Real Estate and Williamsburg Hy-Vee will go a long way toward supplying LAA’s Pet Food Bank.

For over 14 years, LAA has been distributing free pet food, cat litter and pet-related items to low-income families who request help caring for their pets. LAA addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based Pet Food Bank. LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.