LAA reaches milestone in financially assisting spays/neuters

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors is celebrating 3,500 today – 3,500 spays and neuters, that is!

This is the number of spays and neuters that LAA has financially assisted with since the beginning of its S/N program in 2010.

“For Lincoln Animal Ambassadors, that number makes our mission of addressing the root causes of animal homelessness a reality!” said Mary Douglas, LAA president.

Douglas explained that based on statistics shared on the Lucy Pet Foundation website, 3,500 actually adds up to a much greater number of potentially homeless cats and dogs. These statistics say that one unaltered dog, her unaltered mate and their unaltered puppies can produce up to 67,000 dogs in six years. In addition, one unaltered female cat, her unaltered mate, and their unaltered offspring can produce up to 11 million cats in nine years.

LAA also offers other programs to help address the root causes of animal homelessness, including providing vaccination for pets needing S/N procedures, assisting with feeding the pets of owners whose income doesn’t allow them to consistently purchase pet food and pet-related items, and providing education when needed. LAA’s programs would not be possible without the community’s support, because LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit run entirely by volunteers and donations.

Since the start of LAA’s income-based pet food bank program in 2008, LAA has helped over 3,500 families. In the 14 years since it started, LAA has had approximately 500,000 pounds of its pet food donated. In 2021 alone, it received over $75,000 in pet food and supplies from the Lancaster County community and local businesses.

According to the Humane Society of United States, an estimated 23 million dogs and cats live in poverty with their families in the United States. LAA recently moved into its largest warehouse space ever, allowing it to have even more impact in Lancaster County.

Douglas said that once a client has applied to its pet food bank, the client is discouraged from obtaining new pets until they can afford to feed their pets themselves. To obtain food, all clients’ pets must be altered, with LAA’s assistance if necessary. For those who are reluctant to alter their pets, Douglas said, the potential fate of homeless pets and the cost of raising litters of dogs and cats is provided through one-on-one education.

“The Lincoln community is responsible for LAA’s fabulous accomplishments,” said Douglas. She emphasized that LAA’s programs are run completely by volunteers and that LAA couldn’t do what it does without them. She added that the many participants who attend LAA’s fundraising events and/or donate are the reason LAA can continue doing its important community work. LAA is grateful to all its supporters for helping it with its mission of addressing the root causes of animal homelessness.

