LAA raises $5,000 at 7th Spay-ghetti and No Balls

After a COVID-19 recess, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) was once again able to hold its Spay-ghetti and No Balls fundraiser this fall. One hundred guests were welcomed at the Unitarian Church on the evening of Oct. 8, and about $5,000 was raised!

For $25, attendees received a dinner that included salad, spaghetti and breadsticks. Meatballs were available for an extra cost. Diners were served in a buffet line. The all-volunteer wait staff kept everyone’s water and tea glasses filled; wine and beer were available for purchase.

The event’s featured organization was the Capital Humane Society (CHS). The new executive director of CHS, Matt Madcharo, spoke about the numerous changes that have been happening to increase its dog and cat placements. Madcharo also explained the new Pawsitive Impact Project, which offers the opportunity for pet owners to provide their pets with preventative veterinary care when facing financial constraints.

“We wanted to have Matt Madcharo speak because he is the new leadership at the Capital Humane Society,” said LAA President Mary Douglas. “LAA has already had many opportunities to collaborate with CHS and has several other projects in the works for the future.”

Wrapping up the evening was LAA’s dessert auction, led by auctioneer Tom Bassett who volunteered his time. Twenty-eight tasty treats were up for auction, with the highest bid being $220.

A huge shout-out to all who supported LAA by coming out to Spay-ghetti and No Balls. Special thanks to the businesses that donated food and drinks, local bakers who donated desserts, the 20 table sponsors, the Nelson family and the Gilchrist family who prepared and served the food, and all the volunteers who ensured that the event ran smoothly.

“I love this event because it allows the community to join us in our mission,” said Douglas.

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based pet food bank. LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.