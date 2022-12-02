LAA partners with CHS on Pawsitive Impact Project

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors is partnering with the Capital Humane Society on CHS’s new Pawsitive Impact Project, which is designed to help owners with financial needs provide their pets with preventative veterinary care.

The two animal welfare organizations have been working together for a few years now in a variety of ways. When CHS informed LAA that it wanted to start an income-based public canine spay/neuter voucher project similar to LAA’s program, LAA believed the Pawsitive Impact Project was a perfect fit with LAA’s mission to address the root causes of animal homelessness, and saw another opportunity to collaborate.

Over the years, LAA has developed a software system that allows for vouchers to be issued simply and quickly. As part of collaborating with CHS, LAA offered CHS access to its software system. LAA has also started being present at the Pawsitive Impact clinic each week to issue spay/neuter vouchers onsite.

Because of this collaboration, income-qualified applicants can now apply for canine spay/neuter vouchers from both LAA and CHS on either of their websites. Applicants can apply for a voucher from both organizations and use them in unison with any cooperating veterinarian.

This joint effort will reduce the amount an applicant will be required to pay out of pocket for the surgical procedure, which the two organizations hope will increase the number of animals spayed or neutered in the community. CHS is also issuing vouchers for grooming, landlord pet deposits, and behavior and obedience training from its website for income-qualified applicants.

“LAA has worked for over 14 years to reduce the number of homeless animals in Lancaster County, altering almost 3,700 pets so far, but working together with others in the community allows us to do so much more,” said Mary Douglas, president of Lincoln Animal Ambassadors. “We are thrilled to be able to contribute to this project, which will enhance LAA’s efforts.”

The Capital Humane Society serves the community by sheltering homeless pets, advocating for animal welfare and educating the public about responsible pet care. For more information visit www.capitalhumanesociety.org.

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors is addressing the root causes of animal homelessness. An all-volunteer, totally donation-driven organization, LAA assists pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program, an income-based temporary assistance pet food bank and teaching people about being responsible pet guardians. For more information, go to www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org.