Kuzara installs bison sculpture at Junto Wine
Kuzara installs bison sculpture at Junto Wine

Ben Siebert (left) of Junto Wine greets artist Mark Kuzara as he prepares to deliver his completed bison sculpture for installation at Junto Wine near Seward.

Noyes Art Gallery artist Mark Kuzara installed a life-size bison sculpture at Junto Wine near Seward July 17. Ben and Jessie Siebert, Junto Wine owners and operators, commissioned the sculpture.

Kuzara, who sculpts with metal, often incorporates found objects. As part of the commission, the Sieberts asked Kuzara to include a shovel used by their great-grandfather and other historic farm implements. The bison, constructed from welded metal pieces, is the fourth work installed in their sculpture garden.

Junto Wine is located at 1356 182nd St. east of Seward, about 20 miles west of downtown Lincoln on Highway 34. For more details, see www.juntowine.com. To learn more about Mark Kuzara’s work, visit Noyes Art Gallery at 119 S. Ninth St. in Lincoln or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.

