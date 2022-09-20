Korff School of Music presents ‘Words Like Freedom’ vocal recital

The Glenn Korff School of Music presents a vocal recital titled “Words Like Freedom” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall.

The concert is free and open to the public. All the works on the concert are composed by Black artists.

The performers include Jamie Reimer, the Richard H. Larson Distinguished Professor of Music (Voice), and guest artists Byron Jones, baritone, and Stacie Haneline, piano.

The program includes two world premieres: “Words Like Freedom” by Shawn Okpebholo and “Undoing Poems” by André Myers.

In addition to those world premieres, the program also includes “Miss Wheatley’s Garden” by Rosephanye Powell and “Lieder für bariton” (Hermann Hesse), Op. 20 by Robert Owens.

“Words Like Freedom” was made possible, in part, with support from the Hixson-Lied Endowment. It is a nine-movement song cycle for soprano and piano on a collection of poems (of the same name) by Langston Hughes.