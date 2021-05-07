Prescott neighbors chalk their walkways and driveways

It all started because the Prescott Area Neighborhood Association Board thought the Easter egg hunt wouldn’t be wise in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The end result was an extravaganza of creativity, as 20 families participated in a driveway chalk drawing event on May 1.

“When our board met, we were looking for something to involve our families since we weren’t going to have the traditional Easter egg hunt,” said Krista Rickmans, PANA board chair. “Someone suggested a driveway chalk drawing contest.”

As a result, neighborhood families grabbed sidewalk chalk and designed a wide variety of colorful displays.

“I just knew people wanted some type of outdoor activity, and the driveway displays seemed to be the answer,” said Rickmans. “I thought we’d have maybe six or eight families participate … but there were 20, including the preschool children at South Gate United Methodist Church and Rousseau Elementary.”