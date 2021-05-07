Prescott neighbors chalk their walkways and driveways

It all started because the Prescott Area Neighborhood Association Board thought the Easter egg hunt wouldn’t be wise in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The end result was an extravaganza of creativity, as 20 families participated in a driveway chalk drawing event on May 1.
“When our board met, we were looking for something to involve our families since we weren’t going to have the traditional Easter egg hunt,” said Krista Rickmans, PANA board chair. “Someone suggested a driveway chalk drawing contest.”
As a result, neighborhood families grabbed sidewalk chalk and designed a wide variety of colorful displays.
“I just knew people wanted some type of outdoor activity, and the driveway displays seemed to be the answer,” said Rickmans. “I thought we’d have maybe six or eight families participate … but there were 20, including the preschool children at South Gate United Methodist Church and Rousseau Elementary.”
The Prescott Area Neighborhood stretches from Sheridan Boulevard at the north to Highway 2 on the south, and between the Rock Island Trail and 40th Street. Each year, the association sponsors a number of events that help bring the neighbors together. To celebrate the weekend and announce the winners of the driveway chalk drawing contest, the neighborhood sponsored the Say Cheese food truck on Sunday, May 2.
“We gave a bucket of popcorn and other goodies to each participating family,” noted Rickmans, “and three families get bragging rights with a special certificate.”
First place recognition went to the Shoemaker family on Pioneers Boulevard for their “Candyland” display along the sidewalk. Second place went to the Dunning family in Allendale for their colorful mosaic drawing, and third place was awarded to the Murray family on Cooper Avenue for their collection of automobile and other logos.
PANA resident Rhett McClure captured video footage of the drawings with his drone. McClure is an independent video producer and flies his own drone. He edited the various videos into a short piece that showcases the creativity of the Prescott neighborhood. See it at https://youtu.be/DkrycjSZ-Vw.
“I think we’re going to make this an annual May Day celebration for the Prescott neighborhood,” said Rickmans. “The interest it stirred up will probably bring out even more families.”
The Say Cheese food truck will be near the Bishop Heights playground Sunday, June 13, as part PANA’s ongoing celebration.