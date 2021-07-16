Phillips named Collective Impact Lincoln program manager

Alicia Phillips, a Lincoln native and lifelong servant leader, is Collective Impact Lincoln’s new program manager. She started in her new role July 1.

A partnership between Civic Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, Collective Impact Lincoln creates resident-led investment and positive change in the city’s core neighborhoods. Through canvassing, events and training, the partnership helps neighbors examine their communities’ strengths and identify new ways to improve.

Specifically, Collective Impact Lincoln focuses on the Belmont, Clinton, Everett, Hartley, Near South and University Place neighborhoods.

“I’m excited to make new community connections and to identify, develop and uplift the voices of new leaders in our city’s core neighborhoods,” Phillips said.

Phillips, who grew up in the Near South Neighborhood with her parents and sisters, said she was raised to value the importance of being connected to her community.

The Doane University graduate was most recently associate director at Hudson Bay Co. in Lincoln. She also has extensive experience in educating, organizing and fundraising in a range of issues for a number of nonprofit organizations. She and her family live in Lincoln.