NeighborWorks Week kicks off June 8 with June Jamboree

NeighborWorks Week kicks off in Lincoln with the “June Jamboree” Tuesday, June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jane Snyder Trail Center, 228 N. 21st St.

The Jamboree features food, music and informational booths about housing resources for renters and potential homeowners. It is sponsored by NeighborWorks Lincoln’s Community Leadership Team. Learn more on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/3vEePClEi.

“Know Your Neighborhood” will take place Thursday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting at Sower Church, 26th and R streets. This event starts with gathering and eating from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., walking tours of the Malone/Hawley neighborhood begin, where you can learn about the history and characteristics of the community. You will find food treats in various locations along the way. Register at https://bit.ly/34tNlgF.

“NeighborWorks Night at the Ballpark” happens Friday, June 11, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Haymarket Park, where the Saltdogs will meet up with the Kane County (Chicago) Cougars. Email Charlie.wesche@lincoln.ne.gov for details/tickets.