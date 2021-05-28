NeighborWorks Week kicks off June 8 with June Jamboree

NeighborWorks Week kicks off in Lincoln with the “June Jamboree” Tuesday, June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jane Snyder Trail Center, 228 N. 21st St.
The Jamboree features food, music and informational booths about housing resources for renters and potential homeowners. It is sponsored by NeighborWorks Lincoln’s Community Leadership Team. Learn more on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/3vEePClEi.
“Know Your Neighborhood” will take place Thursday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting at Sower Church, 26th and R streets. This event starts with gathering and eating from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., walking tours of the Malone/Hawley neighborhood begin, where you can learn about the history and characteristics of the community. You will find food treats in various locations along the way. Register at https://bit.ly/34tNlgF.
“NeighborWorks Night at the Ballpark” happens Friday, June 11, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Haymarket Park, where the Saltdogs will meet up with the Kane County (Chicago) Cougars. Email Charlie.wesche@lincoln.ne.gov for details/tickets.
These events are a part of National NeighborWorks Week (#NWweek) June 5-12, when thousands of volunteers, businesspeople and elected civic leaders join together for a week of service. For more details, contact pat.anderson@nwlincoln.org or call 402-477-7181, extension 106.
NeighborWorks Lincoln is a nonprofit organization dedicated to community revitalization through an active partnership of resident leaders, private businesses and public officials. NeighborWorks opens doors for people to achieve their dreams of home ownership and for others who desire a safe and attractive neighborhood.