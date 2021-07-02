Little Libraries say: Gracias! شكرا لك ! Thanks!

Young residents of the Clinton neighborhood will have extra fun reading this summer, thanks to a $700 grant from Collective Impact Lincoln. The money purchased 393 books for three Little Free Libraries in different parts of the neighborhood.

The little libraries are in the front yards of Lorna Parks, 25th and Potter streets, Mandy Bonney-Heerman, 32nd and Y streets, and Rose Hitz, 1624 N. 29th St. All three are heavily used throughout the year by children and families—but they’re especially popular during summer months.

Parks, president of the Clinton Neighborhood Organization, put together the grant application with a view to the neighborhood’s diversity. There are picture books and chapter books for K-6 grade, with an emphasis on multicultural topics, plus some bilingual books in Spanish, Arabic and Somali.

Parks, Hitz and Bonney-Heerman each received 131 books, which they’ve been gradually adding to their little libraries’ mix of offerings. All three posed for photos by their Little Free Libraries, holding signs saying “Thank You” in many languages.

Parks said she enjoys seeing families stop by her little library and browse the books together. “It’s a great way of meeting your neighbors,” she said. “It gives me a lot of joy to see people using it.”