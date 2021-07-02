Little Libraries say: Gracias! شكرا لك ! Thanks!

Young residents of the Clinton neighborhood will have extra fun reading this summer, thanks to a $700 grant from Collective Impact Lincoln. The money purchased 393 books for three Little Free Libraries in different parts of the neighborhood.
The little libraries are in the front yards of Lorna Parks, 25th and Potter streets, Mandy Bonney-Heerman, 32nd and Y streets, and Rose Hitz, 1624 N. 29th St. All three are heavily used throughout the year by children and families—but they’re especially popular during summer months.
Parks, president of the Clinton Neighborhood Organization, put together the grant application with a view to the neighborhood’s diversity. There are picture books and chapter books for K-6 grade, with an emphasis on multicultural topics, plus some bilingual books in Spanish, Arabic and Somali.
Parks, Hitz and Bonney-Heerman each received 131 books, which they’ve been gradually adding to their little libraries’ mix of offerings. All three posed for photos by their Little Free Libraries, holding signs saying “Thank You” in many languages.
Parks said she enjoys seeing families stop by her little library and browse the books together. “It’s a great way of meeting your neighbors,” she said. “It gives me a lot of joy to see people using it.”
Hitz’s little library has books for both adults and children, but her main goal is to turn kids on to reading.
“I like to see kids get a book,” she said. “I don’t care if they return it or leave another, so long as each book finds a good home.”
Bonney-Heerman enjoys seeing how the mix in her library changes as people take and leave books. She has a Little Free Pantry next to her little library, offering nourishment for both body and mind.
Lincoln has more than 100 Little Free Libraries, all on the “take a book, leave a book” principle. It’s a good way for readers to recycle their books for the pleasure of others.
Parks tells about coming out on her porch and finding boxes of books people have left. All three “librarians” have books in storage that they add to their little libraries as needed. They also regularly check to be sure the books people leave are in good condition and appropriate.
They all thanked Collective Impact Lincoln for helping their little libraries better serve the neighborhood. “It’s giving kids more opportunities for reading this summer,” Parks said.
Collective Impact is a partnership of Civic Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed and South of Downtown Community Development Organization. The Clinton library grant was one of 12 mini-grants for improvement projects in six core neighborhoods.