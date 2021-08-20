Lincoln Leaders profile series: Bill and Tina Udell

Take a young woman from Duncan, the home of Dorothy Lynch dressing, just a tad West of Columbus. Introduce her to a guy from Burwell, about 100 miles farther West in the Sandhills and the home of Nebraska’s famous rodeo. Do it while they’re both students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and you’ve got the making of a fairly typical story common to folks in and around Lincoln.

Toss in a year of participating in the Executive Series coordinated by Leadership Lincoln, and the end result is a couple dedicated to doing what they can to lead our community through what they both see as an incredible growth opportunity.

Bill Udell is passionate about the startup scene in Lincoln, sometimes called the heart of the Silicon Prairie, and that’s understandable because he’s the chief operating officer of Don’t Panic Labs. It’s a company known for quickly and thoughtfully building successful software-based companies and launching startups including Ocuvera, Beehive and Vosaic. They’re also known for helping foster innovation within existing companies such as Nelnet, National Research Corporation and Strive Total Well Being.

If you really want to get him talking, just ask about the innovation and startup opportunities in and around Lincoln.