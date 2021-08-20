Lincoln Leaders profile series: Bill and Tina Udell

Take a young woman from Duncan, the home of Dorothy Lynch dressing, just a tad West of Columbus. Introduce her to a guy from Burwell, about 100 miles farther West in the Sandhills and the home of Nebraska’s famous rodeo. Do it while they’re both students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and you’ve got the making of a fairly typical story common to folks in and around Lincoln.
Toss in a year of participating in the Executive Series coordinated by Leadership Lincoln, and the end result is a couple dedicated to doing what they can to lead our community through what they both see as an incredible growth opportunity.
Bill Udell is passionate about the startup scene in Lincoln, sometimes called the heart of the Silicon Prairie, and that’s understandable because he’s the chief operating officer of Don’t Panic Labs. It’s a company known for quickly and thoughtfully building successful software-based companies and launching startups including Ocuvera, Beehive and Vosaic. They’re also known for helping foster innovation within existing companies such as Nelnet, National Research Corporation and Strive Total Well Being.
If you really want to get him talking, just ask about the innovation and startup opportunities in and around Lincoln.
“I get to talk with startups elsewhere, and I am always proud to share that we not only have great, helpful people and reasonably priced cost of living, we have a startup ecosystem that is involved in a variety of other ways, from helping startups relocate to Lincoln to finding investments to help them grow.”
Tina Udell calls herself a lifer at Ameritas Insurance Co., where she is vice president and managing director of corporate credit.
“I joined the company fresh out of college, and now I help manage the investment side of the operation,” she said. With her degree in finance, she’s well-prepared to help one of Lincoln’s long-time companies grow into the future. When asked for her vision of the future of Lincoln, she saw tremendous growth.
“I think Lincoln has leaders with vision and boldness,” she said. “I look back at the 2015 project and see that the stage was set for exponential growth. And, I think we have a great lifestyle and community support for the years ahead.”
She added, “When I think about Lincoln today, I think about balance. I think there’s a ton of opportunities out there – the startup community, our business community, education, the arts ... a lot you can get involved in. It’s a perfect balance of opportunity and a close-knit community.”
The Udells participated in Leadership Lincoln, and both noted, after living in Lincoln for nearly 25 years, they were amazed at the programs and resources in the community.
“I came away from the experience energized and wanting to volunteer more,” noted Tina. “The more people you get involved in an organization, the broader the perspective you have.”
Added Bill: “I would actually list Leadership Lincoln as one of the benefits of Lincoln. Don’t Panic Labs is helping manage the MyLNK app to help people who have needs and challenges find resources they need.”
The MyLNK app was developed by a Leadership Lincoln class a few years ago. Bill went on to add, “The Poverty Simulation really impacted me. It helped me realize just how fragile your life is. And for those in poverty, it’s a challenge to navigate the system. The MyLNK app really helps.”
For a look at how the Poverty Simulation works, watch this video that Leadership Lincoln produced at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoGkka0ZHF8.
So, literally their first week in Lincoln as UNL students was the beginning of a long-lasting love – a love that became a family with three children, a love that is exhibited toward this city that’s now their home, and a love for the people who make the city tick.
And right in the middle of all that, Bill and Tina Udell are a real part of the fabric that makes our city just what it is … a great place to live, raise a family and give back in a wide variety of ways.