The annual Indian Village Block Party will be hosted Saturday, May 20, from noon-2 p.m. at 16th and Otoe streets. The event will include many activities for families and individuals of all ages.

Children can participate in games, face painting, getting creative with play dough and touring a fire truck. There will be DJ-provided music, information booths and a freewill hotdog lunch. Tables and seating will allow people to sit and chat with neighbors, greet old friends and make new ones.

The block party is hosted by the Indian Village Neighborhood Association and provides an opportunity for residents to have fun, meet their neighbors and learn more about the neighborhood they live in. For more details, see IndianVillageNA.com or the Indian Village Facebook page.