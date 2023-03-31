An open house is planned for Saturday, April 8, from 1-4 p.m. at the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia (AHSGR), 631 D St., across from Cooper Park.

The event is sponsored by the AHSGR and Friedens Lutheran Church, and is free and open to the public.

An Easter egg hunt will start at 2 p.m. for kidsages 2-12.

Organizers urge you to join your friends and neighbors, meet some new ones, learn about the Germans from Russia who settled in the historic South Bottoms neighborhood, and enjoy games, cookies and coffee.

The AHSGR Museum and historic buildings will be open for tours. Attendees can also try their hands at Bunnock (a historic German Russian game).

Along with the open house, see AHSGR’s new exhibit about Hattie Plum Williams, the first woman known to chair a coeducational, doctoral department of sociology, and the author of major studies on Russian German immigrants.

For more information, contact Emily Gengenbach at egengenbach@ahsgr.org.