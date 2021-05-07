Doing what one can … and you can

And, so – I also wonder – what do people like me do in times like these in a place like where I am? As I have discovered, one does what one can, where one can and when one can.

Reaching out to one of the women in my coffee group, I sent the following note:

“Current issues compel me to reach out to you – we are both Moms – I know you have sons, I have only one daughter. While I am angered, saddened and confused by the way too many deaths have occurred lately to Black men and women, I cannot imagine the much bigger mountain of anger, sadness and confusion being met by their mothers.

I am so, so sorry. I know that raising a Black child comes with a much larger package of instructions that must be imparted to them to keep them safe. I know that raising a Black child comes with a humongous amount of worry and concern for you as a Mother. I know that it’s a wicked, unfair, tangled and frightfully scary situation for the parents of Black children – and I am ashamed of a whole big bunch of white people right now.

I have no idea what I can do – but felt that just being silent when there is one humongous, warty frog in the room was not the way. I admire you in a whole bunch of ways and felt that my being simply silent was not the way. I am teachable – let me know if there’s anything I can do.