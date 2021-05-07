Doing what one can … and you can

Thanks to my Mother, I grew up in the realm of inclusion, curiosity, a sense of wonder and the belief that every person of every color was welcome in this fabulous place we call home.
Marriage to my first husband, a career military man, gave me a broader sense of the people who live in not only our United States, but the world. That opportunity provided me a much larger view of who all lives in our big old world, and that I wasn’t the only person who counted in it.
Later, my focus became the issues that impacted women in the United States, and I became painfully aware of their exclusion, discrimination and lack of opportunity. Those realizations grew into an awareness of the similar issues felt by not just the women who lived in the same country as I did but entire groups who were of different ethnicities, colors and origins. This '60s feminist quickly morphed into a lifelong humanist.
The latest litany of deaths of people of color has become a cacophony of noise and anger and incomprehensible incomprehension. I am at a loss of how my daughter talks about these deaths to my four grandchildren. I don’t know how parents of color explain current events to their children. How horrifying must this world look to small children who live in homes of a different ethnicity, race, belief. I wonder if people of other races or ethnicities look at me with fear and/or loathing and/or uncertainty and/or hate.
And, so – I also wonder – what do people like me do in times like these in a place like where I am? As I have discovered, one does what one can, where one can and when one can.
Reaching out to one of the women in my coffee group, I sent the following note:
“Current issues compel me to reach out to you – we are both Moms – I know you have sons, I have only one daughter. While I am angered, saddened and confused by the way too many deaths have occurred lately to Black men and women, I cannot imagine the much bigger mountain of anger, sadness and confusion being met by their mothers.
I am so, so sorry. I know that raising a Black child comes with a much larger package of instructions that must be imparted to them to keep them safe. I know that raising a Black child comes with a humongous amount of worry and concern for you as a Mother. I know that it’s a wicked, unfair, tangled and frightfully scary situation for the parents of Black children – and I am ashamed of a whole big bunch of white people right now.
I have no idea what I can do – but felt that just being silent when there is one humongous, warty frog in the room was not the way. I admire you in a whole bunch of ways and felt that my being simply silent was not the way. I am teachable – let me know if there’s anything I can do.
Meantime, I will send you lots of mental hugs and will continue my prayers for some sanity. This is craziness and madness and insanity.”
I got one of the best hugs I’ve ever gotten in my life … and I smiled.
From my heart, I give you permission to copy these words when you reach out to a Black parent in your world. I encourage you to take the first step to extend a friendly, safe hand to a Mom or Dad in your locale to let them know that you get it a little bit and you are hurting with them. I want you to look around to see that there are parents who do not look like you who have children who do not look like your children who are hurt and angry and confused and bewildered and scared … and you know them.
To not reach out is not in my being.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey is appalled at the indifference she sees amongst her. She knows that she may make a mistake, but she is willing to put herself out there to learn and grow. Bonnie is grateful for the stronger connection to her neighbor - One does what one can when one can do it.
©2021