Collective Impact Lincoln notes 3-year neighborhood successes

“These concerns do not exist in a vacuum, and all are affected by one core issue: housing affordability,” Petitto said. “Anyone who has followed Collective Impact Lincoln’s efforts over the past few years knows that the future vitality of our core neighborhoods begins and ends with making sure residents have access to safe, adequate, affordable housing.”

In 2021, Collective Impact Lincoln’s priority is to engage with local leaders and departments to bolster housing conditions, address problem properties, improve conditions and costs for renters, and increase affordable housing.

The group also will continue to support transformative changes that improve Lincolnites’ quality of life, based on neighbors’ input. Those priorities include:

• Highlighting the value of the six neighborhoods by emphasizing their assets: good neighbors, affordable homes and other amenities;

• Increasing opportunities and entry points for neighbors to connect and work together;

• Linking policymakers, leaders and police with neighbors with the goal of proactive communication and engagement; and

• Working across the six neighborhoods on shared citywide concerns.