Boomerang series: Christina Usher

Who among us hasn’t thought it would be exciting to work in or near Times Square in New York City? Haven’t you considered moving to the Rocky Mountains so you could ski more often? Or, how about packing your bag and visiting China, Cambodia, India, Kenya or Tanzania?

Our latest boomerang story is about Christina Usher, and she’s done all of this and more. And through it all, she kept coming back to Nebraska.

Usher grew up here and attended elementary, middle and high school in Lincoln. But somewhere along the line, she got the bug to leave and find out what the rest of the world was like.

“I was accepted to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, where I could get a top-notch Accounting degree,” she said. “And from there, I landed a job doing just that in the New York City area.”

She was on the East Coast for five years, with various accounting jobs and the opportunity to further her education, ultimately receiving her CPA. But she missed her family and life in Lincoln, so she quit a great job and returned to Lincoln.

“When I came back to Lincoln, I just kind of hung out for six months, doing a variety of part-time things,” she said.