Boomerang series: Christina Usher

Who among us hasn’t thought it would be exciting to work in or near Times Square in New York City? Haven’t you considered moving to the Rocky Mountains so you could ski more often? Or, how about packing your bag and visiting China, Cambodia, India, Kenya or Tanzania?
Our latest boomerang story is about Christina Usher, and she’s done all of this and more. And through it all, she kept coming back to Nebraska.
Usher grew up here and attended elementary, middle and high school in Lincoln. But somewhere along the line, she got the bug to leave and find out what the rest of the world was like.
“I was accepted to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, where I could get a top-notch Accounting degree,” she said. “And from there, I landed a job doing just that in the New York City area.”
She was on the East Coast for five years, with various accounting jobs and the opportunity to further her education, ultimately receiving her CPA. But she missed her family and life in Lincoln, so she quit a great job and returned to Lincoln.
“When I came back to Lincoln, I just kind of hung out for six months, doing a variety of part-time things,” she said.
Next came an urge to live in the Rockies so she could ski more often.
“I moved to Boulder for the lifestyle, and then found some part-time work doing accounting for small businesses and ultimately became the business manager for the YWCA,” she said. “After I’d been there a couple of years, they gave me a month off for an extended trip to the Far East.”
During that time, Usher visited China, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and India. “I had just returned from that trip and my boss encouraged me to apply to be part of a Rotary-sponsored trip to Africa,” she said. “I thought, ‘why not,’ and ended up spending time in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Uganda.” That was in 2004.
It was during a high school reunion, when Usher returned to Lincoln, that someone planted the idea of pursuing a law degree.
“So, there I was, several years out of high school with my CPA, giving serious thought to law school,” she recalled. “At about that time, I thought it would be good to return to Lincoln to be with and help take care of my parents.”
So, in 2010, Usher packed her car and returned to Lincoln to attend law school. As she worked through the classes, she clerked at Mattson Ricketts law firm and upon graduation began to practice law there.
“I really grew to appreciate Rotary during that trip they sponsored to Africa,” she mused. “So once I was back in Lincoln, I joined the Downtown Rotary 14 Club. Art Knox, a longtime family friend, urged me to join, and I’m glad I did.”
And, here’s where it gets really interesting. Immediately, Usher became involved in the club and its service activities. Today, she’s so involved that she’s serving as president of Rotary 14, one of the largest and oldest clubs in the world. Being a club member has helped her meet some of Lincoln’s leaders. “One of the things I love about Lincoln is the opportunity to easily meet people,” she said. “And it’s the easy-going, polite nature of the people of Lincoln that I really enjoy.”
Usher is a very active person. She rides her bike nearly every day, and she has organized medium and long-distance bike rides to raise money for Rotary’s Polio eradication effort. Recently, she answered a challenge from Mark Stephens, a fellow Rotary member, to rappel down the side of the Cornhusker Hotel to raise money for the Boy Scouts.
Involvement in a service club. Organizing bike rides to raise money. Even walking down the side of a seven-story building on a rope … all while pursuing a career in law. That adds up to something more that drew Usher back to Lincoln.
“The greatest draw for me to return to Lincoln was the work-life balance that people have here,” she explained. “We all work hard, but we play just as hard.”
Oh, and one more thing about Christina Usher … She and Tosca Lee, Julie Siedband and Erin Marr, all of whom grew up here, have an informal group they call “The Boomerang Girls.” They all left and returned where they have been able to slow down and enjoy life.