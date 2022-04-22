Alisha Hanshaw and Josh Hanshaw: They’re “Nebraska Nice”

You’ve no doubt heard the saying, “They may talk the talk, but they don’t walk the walk.” Well, there’s just something about the people of Nebraska, especially those who grew up in smaller communities – they definitely walk the talk when it comes to being Nebraska Nice. Alisha Hanshaw grew up in Gothenburg and Joshua Hanshaw grew up in Beatrice, and as you get to know them in this article, I think you’ll agree with me, they ARE Nebraska Nice.

When we met, they both talked about their small-town values. In fact, Alisha commented that “Lincoln is a bunch of small-town people living in a city.” Josh quickly added that the people of Lincoln are very generous. Then he went on to note, “There’s more opportunity here in Lincoln than people realize until they actually live here.”

The two met in college at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. And it was at UNK that their life together began, a life that has blessed them with a little son and boy and girl twins. After a period in Kansas, they moved to Lincoln where Alisha accepted the position as assistant dean of the UNL Office of Graduate Studies and Josh became CEO of Habitat for Humanity. Like many couples, they plugged into our community and really discovered that Lincoln and Nebraska are almost like a hidden treasure.

Alisha commented on how warm and accepting the people of Lincoln are. Josh mirrored that comment and noted that it’s easy to back up the “Chamber of Commerce” claims you hear about Lincoln. In fact, as he was quick to point out, Habitat for Humanity, since 1988 with donations and volunteer hours from many Lincoln residents, has helped nearly 200 families acquire new or refurbished homes.

Alisha added how welcoming Lincoln is to the thousands of international graduate students who populate the UNL campus each year. “We have many international students in engineering, education, agriculture, journalism and business,” she noted. They add a wonderful flavor to the campus.

The two of them participated in the Leadership Lincoln Executive Series just a couple of years ago, and both expressed how it helped them gain a deeper appreciation for Lincoln.

“You may think you know Lincoln,” noted Josh, “but through the Leadership Lincoln program, you really gain a much deeper understanding.” Alisha added that as they participated in the monthly class that looked at Lincoln through some data and maps, “I noticed that there are little pods of people that make up Lincoln, but somehow we’re all connected.”

People in Lincoln and across Nebraska are always engaged in multiple ways. Alisha, for example, is involved in the Lincoln Public Schools Multicultural Diversity and Equity Cadre, she actively helps the international students enrolled in one of UNL’s graduate programs, and, of course, she’s very busy with their children. Joshua is on the Give Nebraska Board, is involved in Lincoln’s affordable housing initiative, a member of Rotary 14 and does his fair share with their children. They split responsibilities with their children as parents who are no longer married. And, it was heartwarming to hear them talk and express how they still have a very close relationship following Josh’s realization that he was gay.

It's always interesting to hear what people say when they’re asked what they would do as mayor. Both Alisha and Josh very quickly voiced support of current Mayor Leirion Gaylor-Baird, and then added that neither would want to hold that job. They did voice their support for the Climate Action Plan and affordable housing efforts. Both also said they appreciate elected officials who sacrifice to administer and manage the city, and that they hope Lincoln will seek to retain its small town “Nebraska Nice” charm as it grows.

