Klein's service reaches Rotary clubs around the world

Lincoln South Rotary Club Administrative Assistant Nicolette "Nicki" Klein's influence in Rotary reaches far beyond Lincoln, as she assists Rotary Clubs around the world with club data management, according to Club President DeEtta Vrana.

On multiple occasions, Klein has been part of the teams that review the processes and screens that support the Rotary world. She has provided assistance to Rotary International as well as ClubRunner, a club and member management front-end system used by many clubs locally and globally.

“Rotary International and ClubRunner have referred to Nicki as a 'power user' because of her extensive use of the system and input she provides,” said Vrana.

Klein uses her analysis skills to review the user experience of computer screens – ease of use, input, navigation and results. She creates and reviews reports for accuracy and ensures that they provide the most useful and complete information. In addition to serving on review teams, Klein has participated in studies and has been a panelist for users of the systems.

When asked, Klein shared, "I am driven to help the users improve their experience - to make it efficient and successful - whether at work, for Rotary or with other projects."

Most recently, Klein has been asked to assist with changes to the Club Administrative features on the Rotary International website.

Vrana added, “Nicki is an asset to Rotary at the international, national, district and local levels, and works tirelessly to benefit the online processes that support Rotary.”

