At least five area Kiwanis clubs will be marking milestone celebrations in 2023. Kiwanis members serve the needs of children and families through service projects.

Of the 13 clubs in Kiwanis Divisions 21 and 22 North, Lincoln-Cornhusker, Lincoln Sunrise and Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis clubs are observing their 60th, 50th and 30th anniversary celebrations, respectively. In addition, Kiwanis clubs in Hickman and Milford are marking their 40th and 25th years of community service, respectively.

Lincoln Center, the longest-tenured Kiwanis club in the area, marked the 104th anniversary of its charter on March 21.

Following is a comprehensive list of the 13 clubs that comprise Kiwanis Divisions 21 and 22 North, complete with contact information, meeting schedules and, based on clubs’ submitted details, summaries of club projects and upcoming events.

ABOUT THE CLUBS

Lincoln-Cornhusker Kiwanis Club

Club history: 60 years (chartered March 1963).

Schedule: Club meets every Thursday in the Cornhusker Room at The Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive. Luncheon buffet at 11:30 a.m. followed by business meeting at noon.

Contacts: President Brian Hefner, 402-419-3531 or hefnerhef@aol.com; Secretary Jeanne Krenk, 402-423-7518 or Pqnaphis2015@gmail.com.

Club projects:

“Pancakes in the Park” - Pancake/French toast breakfast (took place April 15).

Reading is Fundamental - Read to pre-school children in the Excite program – all children get three new books to take home to promote reading.

Academic scholarships - Two $1,000 scholarships awarded to 2023 graduating seniors from Lincoln/Lancaster County. They will be honored at a July meeting.

Cornhusker Girls State/Boys State - Club sponsoring two participants.

Lincoln Public Schools Food Distribution/Belmont Elementary School - Help distribute food to qualified families in the Belmont School area each month.

Willie’s Underwear Project - Help with LPS project to provide emergency clothing for elementary students.

Sponsored youth programs - K-Kids at Holmes Elementary and Adams Elementary Schools; Builders Club at Scott Middle School; Key Club at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Sponsor Aktion Club Service Leader Program - Supports the Lincoln Aktion Club – a Kiwanis club for adults living with disabling conditions, co-sponsored with the ARC of Lincoln/Lancaster County and People First.

Milford Kiwanis Club

The Milford Kiwanis Club was chartered in 1998. Marv Taylor of Seward and Paul Ruhrdanz of Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis clubs helped organize and charter the Milford club.

A 25th anniversary celebration is planned for May 23 at the Firefighters Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane, Lincoln, with a social at 5:30 p.m. followed at 6:30 p.m. by a Windsor pork loin dinner and program. The $20-per-person meal is being catered by Brock Roth of Milford, assisted by the Celebration Committee. Invitations have been sent to 97 past Kiwanis members. Kiwanis clubs from Divisions 21 and 22 are invited as well. Nebraska-Iowa Kiwanis Governor Lynda Henningsen will attend. The event will also recognize the three 25-year charter members of the Milford club: Larry Heyen, Donna Havener and Roger Wittrock. For more details, contact Ron Petsch at rrpetsch@gmail.com.

Lincoln Capital City Kiwanis Club

Schedule: Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 58th St.

Club projects:

“Feeding Lincoln” activities - Lincoln Area Food Bank ($6,000), Bryan Emergency Food Pantry distribution, Meals on Wheels delivery, and North Star and Belmont Food Market distribution.

Youth service leadership development - Cornhusker Girls and Boys State sponsor; sponsorship of Pyrtle Elementary K-Kids, Lux Middle School Kiwanis Builders Club and East High School Kiwanis Key Club; and annually, six $1,000 post-secondary scholarships to Lincoln-area graduating seniors.

General community support programming - Teacher Instructional Materials Support Pilot Project (Belmont and Pyrtle Elementary Schools), Sewing for Babies Infant Sock Drive, Seng Park cleanup, blood donations to Nebraska Community Blood Bank, Lincoln Education Association Harvest of Books, and Kiwanis Bicycle Safety (Hartley and Pyrtle Bike Rodeo sponsor).

Contacts:

Club secretary: Marilyn Scheinost marilyn820@aol.com

Membership chairman: Steve Wisthoff stevewisthoff@gmail,com

Special events and/or fundraisers coming up:

Fundraising sources include UNL Baseball Concessions, Vintage Market Days and Lancaster Tax Lien Sale.

May activities will include awarding Boys and Girls State scholarships as well as postsecondary scholarships to Lincoln-area graduating seniors.

Club history:

Lincoln Capital City Kiwanis, sponsored by the Lincoln Center Club, was chartered in 1955. In 2030, the club will celebrate 75 years of continuous community service to the city of Lincoln.

Waverly Kiwanis Club

Schedule: Club meets 7 a.m. most Saturdays at the Trackside Restaurant. To confirm meeting, contact club secretary Calvin Weeks at 402-580-5397 or cdweeks18@windstream.net.

Special events coming up:

Zoo field day for District 145 kindergarten class May 16;

Pancake feed for Tractor Supply May 8-9;

Pancakes at Camp Creek Threshers the third weekend in July.

Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club

The club celebrated the 104th anniversary of its charter March 21. The club meets each Friday at noon in the Lancaster Room at The Venue.

Current club projects: Involvement at Lincoln Children’s Zoo, including train engineers, providing zoo tickets for low-income youth and decorating the tunnel for Boo at the Zoo. Also provides low-income family memberships at Lincoln Children’s Museum.

School projects: Reading is Fundamental, including reading to 230 preschool children in three schools; monthly Food Market distributions at Arnold and Everett Elementary Schools; gardening projects for Lincoln Public Schools, including raised garden bed construction at Northeast High School and Pershing Elementary School, and installing drip irrigation systems at Mickle Middle School and Elliott Elementary; assembles soil sample kits for 135 LPS second grade classes, with each kit containing samples of clay, topsoil, organic matter, sand and information on Nebraska soils; awards two scholarships to area high school graduates; pays for four students to attend Boys State and Girls State.

Other projects: Maintenance at Indian Center Pow Wow Circle (built by the club in June 2021); co-sponsor Farm-City Breakfast for FFAs in Lancaster County; volunteer at Belmont Elementary, serving lunch program this summer; sponsor the Spring Creek Prairie/Audubon Society Wilderness Explorers work-study program; donate new baby car seats to Community Action Program; stock three Little Laundromat Libraries with donated books; recognize 4-H clubs for fair participation; provide diapers for high school teen parents through The Hub, central access point for young adults; sponsor Builders Club through Theatre Arts for Kids; and knit about 100 stockings to fill and distribute during the holidays to young adults served by The Hub.

Fundraisers coming up:

Golf Tournament at Woodland Hills, June 16, at noon.

Pancake Festival, Oct. 14, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., at Auld Recreation Center, Antelope Park.

Contacts: Lorene Bartos, cell: 402-310-3481; Becky Keep, takeepster@gmail.com, cell: 402-450-9189.

Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club

Schedule: Club meets at The Garage, South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway, Tuesdays noon-1 p.m.

Current club projects: Lincoln Food Bank Backpack distribution, Terrific Kids at Seventh Day Academy, Reading Is Fundamental at Lincoln Public Schools Preschool Program, Farm-City Breakfast, Girls and Boys State, Back to School Backpacks with Food Fort, Bike Rodeo, donation to Lincoln Public Schools Foundation, K-Kids at Randolph School, Dictionaries for third graders, Visionary Youth, Teacher classroom supplies, Pop tabs for Aktion Club donation to Ronald McDonald House.

Contact: President Lisa Belden, 402-202-5015.

Club anniversary celebrations: 30th anniversary celebration upcoming.

Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Club

Schedule: Club meets 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays at Pizza Ranch, 84th and Lexington Avenue.

Interesting fact: Club member Dick Earl started an embryology program 48 years ago in one school – it is now in every public and parochial school in Lancaster County and includes many home schools. Northeast Kiwanis continues to provide over 200 dozen fertilized eggs to the Lancaster County 4-H Embryology School Enrichment Program. Last year 3,784 students in 216 classrooms at 62 schools participated.

Other club projects: Donating blood to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank; driving the Lincoln Children’s Zoo train and scheduling all volunteer hours; serve lunch monthly at People’s City Mission; assist refugee families; help build planters at Northeast High School and Pershing Elementary; distribute food monthly at the Belmont Food Pantry; assist at the Emergency Food Pantry; coordinate bicycle safety activities for LPS; read monthly to 50+ children at Educare and give each child a book; sponsor K-Kids at Saratoga School, Builders Club at St. John’s School and Mickle Middle School, and Circle K at UNL; financially support the Child Advocacy Center and the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Contact: President Randy Wehling, rwehling1@unl.edu or 402-438-1092; Secretary Sue Waldren, sue@waldren.net or 402-499-8595.

Club history: Northeast Kiwanis celebrated its 59th anniversary earlier this month. A 60th anniversary celebration is planned in 2024.

Kiwanis Club of Hickman

History: Celebrating its 40th year.

Schedule: Club meets at 6:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Hickman Community Center.

Activities: So far this spring, the club has helped with an annual Easter egg hunt and competed in a Division 21 and 22 blood drive through the Community Blood Bank.

Other projects: Two Kiwanis scholarships will be awarded to Norris students. The club has an ongoing relationship with the Norris Area Food Pantry, donating food and manpower, especially for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Norris School Adopt-A-Family for Christmas program receives an annual donation from Kiwanis.

Coming soon: The last Saturday of July, Hickman Kiwanis’ annual pancake feed will be part of Hickman Hay Day. Hickman Road will benefit from the Adopt-A-Road project this spring and again in the fall.

Contacts: President Sid Conrad, 402-430-1604, sidconrad@yahoo.com; Secretary Bob Brandt, 402-440-9112, rnbrandt72@gmail.com; Treasurer Todd Mason, 402-440-0085, toddmason744@yahoo.com.

Seward Kiwanis Club

Schedule: Club meets every Monday at noon at the Civic Center, 616 Bradford St., Seward.

Club projects: Backpacks, Parade of Flags, reading to Head Start, bingo, recycling, installing flags, Little Libraries.

Contact: Club President Shannon Meyer at shannon.meyer@aspyrgroup.com.

Fundraisers:

Seward County Gives 2023, May 1-5 (for Parade of Flags).

Golf Tournament June 3, 10 a.m. at Seward Golf Course.

Empty Bowl Lunch in October 2023.

Seward Helping Hands Club

Schedule: Club meets at 7 p.m. on first and third Wednesdays at Bottle Rocket Brewing Company, 230 S. Fifth St., in Seward.

Lincoln Sunrise Kiwanis Club

Schedule: Weekly meetings at 7 a.m. Thursdays at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

Lincoln Sunrise Kiwanis Club 50th-anniversary open house: Sunday, April 30, 2-4 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., short program at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments.

Contacts: President Ron Snyder, ronsnyderscc@gmail.com; Secretary Ken Mason, kenmason7920@gmail.com.

Northwest Lincoln Kiwanis Club

Contact: President Seth Derner, sderner@vivaylc.com.

Lincoln SouthPointe Kiwanis Club

Schedule: Club meets at noon Wednesdays at Stauffer’s Café & Pie Shoppe.