 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kiwanians install Lincoln pair as lieutenant governors

  • 0
Marcia Wallen, George Cook

Installed as lieutenant governors at the House of Delegates assembly were Marcia Wallen, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Southeast, and George Cook, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Northeast.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Representatives from the 150 Kiwanis clubs in Nebraska and Iowa attended the Nebraska-Iowa District of Kiwanis International convention Aug. 5-6 at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.

Installed at the House of Delegates assembly as lieutenant governors were Marcia Wallen, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Southeast, and George Cook, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Northeast. Both will serve one-year terms working with the 13 clubs in the Lincoln area.

Don Fritz, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln SouthPointe, was installed as past president of the district.

The convention featured:

• A keynote address by Dr. Lawrence Chatters, executive associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln;

• Comments from two Kiwanis International convention guests;

People are also reading…

• Education sessions; and

• The House of Delegates meeting.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News