Kiwanians install Lincoln pair as lieutenant governors

Representatives from the 150 Kiwanis clubs in Nebraska and Iowa attended the Nebraska-Iowa District of Kiwanis International convention Aug. 5-6 at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.

Installed at the House of Delegates assembly as lieutenant governors were Marcia Wallen, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Southeast, and George Cook, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Northeast. Both will serve one-year terms working with the 13 clubs in the Lincoln area.

Don Fritz, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln SouthPointe, was installed as past president of the district.

The convention featured:

• A keynote address by Dr. Lawrence Chatters, executive associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln;

• Comments from two Kiwanis International convention guests;

• Education sessions; and

• The House of Delegates meeting.