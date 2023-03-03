Four kittens and their people were the first to graduate from Kitten Kindergarten on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the multi-purpose room at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center.

Kitten Kindergarten was offered through a partnership between the Capital Humane Society and Allison Helps Cats. Pam Hoffman of the Sadie Dog Fund was also on hand to help out during each session. The four-session, weekly one-hour class met from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

The students were taught about socialization, husbandry, environment and training, using instruction and hands-on activities. They also learned how to introduce their kitten to new people, other animals, places and things; prepare their kitten to accept an annual wellness exam, being weighed, and having its nails clipped and teeth cleaned; provide their kitten with a healthy cat environment; and teach their kittens basic manners and tricks. Time was also allowed for the kittens to meet each other.

When kittens are 8 to 16 weeks old, their personalities are shaped and they are most open to new experiences. Kittens socialized at an early age are more likely to be friendly, confident and better able to deal with the regular stresses of life. Stronger coping skills means they’re much less likely to develop behavior issues, and they're more likely to integrate comfortably into a home.

The idea of Kitten Kindergarten was originally created by Dr. Kersti Seksel, an Australian veterinary behaviorist, in response to students in her puppy classes who wanted equal attention for their kittens. Seskel described Kitten Kindergarten as an important part of kittens learning to tolerate members of their own species and other species. Seskel’s idea caught on and spread, and now numerous animal welfare organizations, veterinary clinics and cat behavior consultants offer their own variations of Kitten Kindergarten.

On their graduation day, each of the Kitten Kindergarten attendees received a certificate of completion. They also were given a swag bag filled with cat food, treats and toys, which were generously donated by Long Dog Fat Cat, as well as a handmade toy donated by Gato Taylor of Heimwerker Brothers.

Two new Kitten Kindergarten classes are scheduled for this spring. Based on feedback from attendees, classes will run for eight weeks with each session lasting about 40 minutes. The cost will be $80 for the series. A link to the registration form will be available this month on both the Capital Human Society’s website, www.capitalhumanesociety.org/, and the Allison Helps Cats website, https://allisonhelpscats.com/.