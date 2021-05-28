Kingsbury named NLA Outstanding Volunteer

Lincoln City Libraries is fortunate to have many outstanding volunteers, yet Martha Kingsbury is particularly distinguished. In May, Kingsbury was honored with the Nebraska Library Association's Outstanding Volunteer Award.

Kingsbury's experience in libraries makes her invaluable, as she assists with processing new items and organizing children’s materials. Even during 2020, a year in which many volunteers were unable to go to their libraries due to COVID-19, Kingsbury contributed 276 hours, the most of any Lincoln City Libraries volunteer.

“Martha’s humor, positivity and hard work make the Charles H. Gere Branch Library a better place for library staff and customers,” said her nominator, Wyatt Packard, library service associate and Nebraska Library Association Intellectual Freedom chair. “She is incredibly deserving of recognition, and we cannot express just how much she is appreciated.”

Kingsbury's dedication to her community and her library is unmatched, Packard added. "She is a remarkable person, and we are grateful for her work."

