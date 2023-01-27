Kiechel's First Friday show to feature American landscape artists

Major American landscape artists, from the 19th century to contemporary, will be featured from 5-8 p.m. at a First Friday opening reception Feb. 3 in an exhibition titled "Landscape" in Kiechel Fine Art's first floor gallery, 1208 O St.

Hollywood drawings by Thomas Hart Benton and work by other 20th and 21st century American regionalist artists will be displayed in the second floor gallery.

These works can also be seen during Kiechel's regular business hours: Monday by appointment, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday from noon-5 p.m. For an appointment or more information, call 402-420-9555.