Kiechel opens Chad Olsen exhibition Oct. 30
"Never Really Gone," a solo exhibition presented by Chad M. Olsen, will open Friday, Oct. 30, from 5-8 p.m. at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

View new works and meet the artist. For a private viewing appointment, contact Kiechel Fine Art at 402-420-9553. Regular gallery hours are Monday by appointment, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more details and a virtual tour of Kiechel Fine Art, see kiechelart.com.

