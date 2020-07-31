Kiechel opens 3 gallery floors Aug. 7

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All three floors of gallery space will open at noon with First Friday activities from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

First floor - NOW, a collection of artwork by current and former students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Art, Art History and Design.

Second floor - 19th and 20th century American Regionalist works and Old Master prints.

Third floor - "Together Again," artwork by students from the Nebraska Wesleyan University Art Department and top contemporary artists from throughout the Midwest.

For more information, call 402-420-9553 or see kiechelart.com.

