You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kiechel opens 3 gallery floors Aug. 7
View Comments

Kiechel opens 3 gallery floors Aug. 7

{{featured_button_text}}

All three floors of gallery space will open at noon with First Friday activities from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

First floor - NOW, a collection of artwork by current and former students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Art, Art History and Design.

Second floor - 19th and 20th century American Regionalist works and Old Master prints.

Third floor - "Together Again," artwork by students from the Nebraska Wesleyan University Art Department and top contemporary artists from throughout the Midwest.

For more information, call 402-420-9553 or see kiechelart.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News