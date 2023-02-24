Kiechel Fine Art has introduced a new Kiechel Auction of American Art from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Pre-bidding is open now, and live bidding will begin Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Browse available art at https://auction.kiechelart.com/

The auction features work by Thomas Hart Benton, Dale Nichols, John Steuart Curry, Keith Jacobshagen, Gustave Baumann, Martin Lewis and more.

The exhibition "Landscape" is currently on display on Kiechel's first-floor gallery at 1208 O St., featuring major American landscape artists from the 19th century to contemporary.

For more information, visit kiechelart.com or call 402-420-9553.